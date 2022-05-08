First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 91,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,909,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period.

SHE stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $108.38.

