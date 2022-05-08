First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 6,547 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 19,255.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIP. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA WIP opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $58.32.

