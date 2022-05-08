First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

