First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after buying an additional 694,471 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $108.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

