First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,390 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

