First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of IAK opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $93.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.