First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,907,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $394.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $380.39 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

