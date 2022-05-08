First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after acquiring an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

