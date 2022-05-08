First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. First Internet Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 6.32% of First Internet Bancorp worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,739. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

