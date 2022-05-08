First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.18. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

