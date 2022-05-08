First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.29 Million

Brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will report sales of $599.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670.00 million and the lowest is $488.60 million. First Solar reported sales of $629.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.38.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.