First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RFDI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 11,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.