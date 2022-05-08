First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66. 26 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) by 2,079.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

