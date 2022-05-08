Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.
NYSE:FND traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,734,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,750. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89.
In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.62.
About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
