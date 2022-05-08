Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

NYSE:FND traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,734,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,750. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.62.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

