Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.285-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.62.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

