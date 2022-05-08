Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several brokerages have commented on FOCS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $37.26. 428,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.