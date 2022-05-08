Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.83.

FMX stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 105.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 241,527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 59.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 114,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

