Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $18.15 on Friday, hitting $266.37. 1,598,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.81. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.96 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

