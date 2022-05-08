Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $340.00.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.95.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $195.96 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average is $320.81.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.