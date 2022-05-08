Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 395,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,409. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.