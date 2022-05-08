Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 to $5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.500 billion to $1.530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 to $1.25 EPS.
FOXF opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
