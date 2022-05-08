Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 to $5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.500 billion to $1.530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 to $1.25 EPS.

FOXF opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.