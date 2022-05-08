FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.86

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 34976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

