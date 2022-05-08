Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Franchise Group updated its FY22 guidance to approx $5.00 EPS.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 529,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,628. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $282,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

