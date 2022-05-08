Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.13. 14,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,560. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

