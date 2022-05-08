Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR opened at $26.84 on Friday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 694.03% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 108,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.