fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Lowered to $7.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s current price.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $10,140,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter worth $10,615,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

