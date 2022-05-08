Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,397 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.56% of First Financial worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

