Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,527 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HY stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $79.66.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

