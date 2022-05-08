Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Envista worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Envista by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

