Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $93,153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Workiva by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,444,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

