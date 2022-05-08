Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

