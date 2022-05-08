Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Cirrus Logic worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.