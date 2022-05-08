Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of LiveRamp worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

