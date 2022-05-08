Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Natera worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

