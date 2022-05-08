Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

