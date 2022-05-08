G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $216.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.93% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 529,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 961,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 145,823 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

