Galactrum (ORE) Hits Market Cap of $3,642.99

Galactrum (ORE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Galactrum has a market cap of $3,642.99 and approximately $7.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded up 88.5% against the dollar. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,509.34 or 0.99905996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00235502 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00102008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00144039 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00277842 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

