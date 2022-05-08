Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.45%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

