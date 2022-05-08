GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $482.51 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $6.16 or 0.00017830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $482.51 million and $8.86 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,559.92 or 1.00035247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00029470 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,329,796 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

