GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.55).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GBG stock opened at GBX 519 ($6.48) on Friday. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($12.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 561.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 665.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.62.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

