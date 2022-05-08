Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.