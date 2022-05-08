Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 538,456 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $64.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.