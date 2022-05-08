Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.70) to GBX 6,100 ($76.20) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.21) to GBX 5,600 ($69.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.20) to GBX 5,730 ($71.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.07 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

