Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

