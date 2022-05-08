Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $29.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

