Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

