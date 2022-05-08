Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,535 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 665,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 187,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

