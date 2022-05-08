Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

