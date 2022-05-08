GenesisX (XGS) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $39,000.22 and $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,465,375 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

