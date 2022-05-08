Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.47.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$26.09 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.43 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.05.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.39%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.